CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Former New York State Senator and U.S. Ambassador H. Douglas Barclay has died. He was 88.

Barclay served in the State Senate from 1965 to 1984.

He was later appointed as U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador by former President George W. Bush. It’s a position he held from 2003 to 2007.

He was also father to Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay.