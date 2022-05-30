LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.

According to the post, made by Hadley-Luzerne School Superintendent Beecher Baker, the district had been in contact with Saratoga and Warren County’s sheriff departments, as the school includes students from both counties. The post said that appropriate action with the student would be taken on Sunday, and that the student would not be allowed to attend school in-person for the remainder of the school year. Police presence will be increased when students return to class on Tuesday, and throughout the week.

“We would like to thank the people who ‘saw something and said something.’ It is important that we all work together as a community to help everyone feel safe. Please continue to report concerns to school administration,” Baker wrote. “If you notice that your children are experiencing increased stress or anxiety over current events, we encourage them to reach out to any school personnel for support.”

Baker could not be reached for further comment on Monday.

The district stated online that the threat was taken especially seriously following the recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 20 people dead last week. Texas Gov. Greg Abott said that the shooter in Uvalde made social media posts in advance of the shooting.