HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The late Vietnam War veteran John E. Hughes was honored Friday at the home of his widow, Judy Hughes, with a New York State Senate Liberty Medal. The medal, presented by Senator Jim Tedisco, was passed via resolution by the State Senate.

During the Vietnam War, John served as a radio teletype operator in Vietnam for 13 months. While stationed in the Central Highlands, he assisted in the transportation of soldiers and supplies to and from bases and as a member of Reaction Force Patrols. John received the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism for saving a fellow soldier’s life.

After serving our country, John got married and raised a family in Hadley where he worked at Finch Pruyn for over 30 years. He also served for 16 years as Assessor for the Town of Hadley.

John spent many years as a Little League coach and was an active member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post No. 862, the VFW Post No. 5836, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Tri-Town Seniors. He passed away in 2017.

“The Vietnam War was not a popular conflict at the time and those that served did not get the parades, thanks, and grateful recognition they deserved,” said Senator Jim Tedisco. “The heartfelt recognition for the service of all those who fought in Vietnam like John E. Hughes is long overdue. I was proud to help honor John’s service to our nation, which we are eternally grateful for.”