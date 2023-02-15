HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on February 8 for alleged criminal sex acts against a child. David Califano, 46, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sex acts and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say on October 14, 2022, they received a report of inappropriate sexual contact between an unknown adult and a person under 17. Police say they identified the unknown adult as Califano through an investigation. He later turned himself in to the Clifton Park State Police.

Califano was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Colonie Town Court on February 15.