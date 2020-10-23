Halloween 2020: Free events in the Capital Region

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- They may look a little different this year but there are many free Halloween events happening around the Capital Region. NEWS10 will continue to update the event list below through Friday, October 30.

Albany County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Washington County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story