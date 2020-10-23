Halloween 2020: Free events in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- They may look a little different this year but there are many free Halloween events happening around the Capital Region. NEWS10 will continue to update the event list below through Friday, October 30.
Albany County
- The Great Albany Pumpkin Patch at Lincoln Park Lower Bowl, Albany. October 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Avenue, Albany. October 31 from 3:30-5 p.m.
Rensselaer County
- Trunk or Treat at Gilead Lutheran Church, 308 Brick Church Road, Troy. October 31 from 2-4 p.m.
- Nothin’ but Treats at Windy Hill Orchard East, 1297 Brookview Station Rd, Castleton. October 31, 2-5 p.m.
- A spooky night in the park at Barker Park, 3rd Street, Troy. October 31 from 5-9:30 p.m.
- Knick Park Trick or Treat Street at Knickerbacker Park, Troy. October 31 from 2-6 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat at Greenbush Out-of-Print Comics, 693 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush. October 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Trunk Or Treat at Summit at Eastwyck paring lot, 1 Eastwyck Cir, Rensselaer. October 2-4 p.m.
- Halloween Make & Take / Trick or Treat Event at 1 Springhurst Dr, East Greenbush. October 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saratoga County
- Halloween Trunk or Treat at Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks lodge, 300 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. October 31 at 1 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Ember Hair and Beauty, 19 Glenridge Road, Glenville. October 31 from 12-3 p.m.
- Halloween Party and Food Drive Kickoff at Putnam Place, 63a Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs, October 31 at 8 p.m.
- Drive-Thru Trick or Treat at Union Fire Company #2, 319 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa. October 31 at 5 p.m.
- Village of Stillwater Fall Festival at 1 School Street, Stillwater. October 31 from 12-4 p.m.
Washington County
- 29th Annual Halloween Parade in the Village of Greenwich. October 25 at 1 p.m.
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 614 Gansevoort Rd, South Glens Falls. October 31 from 3-6 p.m.