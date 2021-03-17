Hannaford recalls bakery-made triple-layer chocolate cake due to mislabeling

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS10) – Hannaford Supermarkets is alerting customers that the 6.5″ Triple Layer Chocolate Cake sold at its in-store bakery is being recalled due to mislabeling. The cake, purchased between March 7-16, is missing the “milk” allergen specification on its label.

There have been no reports of illness or injuries.

It is recommended that customers with known or suspected milk allergies check the product if there are concerns. The cake can be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund.

For more information or to answer any questions you may have, contact your local Hannaford or Consumer Relations at 1-800-213-9040.

Recall Details:

Product Name: Hannaford 6.5” Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

Product Size: 31.5 Oz.

Recalled UPC #: 4126872346

Reason for Recall: Product is being recalled due to missing “Milk” allergen call out on the label.

Product Location: Fresh Bakery

Additional Notes: Product could have been purchased between March 7, 2021 – March 16, 2021