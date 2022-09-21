UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Gardens has plans to bring a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center here to Harbor Point.

“Under the leadership of our mayor the harbor point land development corporation they’re transforming this former industrial area into a great entertainment and activity hub honored to be part of that expansion and to expand our company to help move our local community and the city proposed investment would revitalize the 1933 building and construct an adjoining 8,000 square foot facility at the southeastern area of the harbor,” said Rick Redmond, Chief Operating Officer of Mohawk Valley Garden.

The mayor’s office has a common council that will be discussed at tomorrow night’s meeting. this would authorize the application for a restore new york communities grant.

“The Restore grant is a 3 million dollar grant that they are applying for and hopefully tomorrow night the members of the common council will support that and it will be up to the committee the governor’s office and so forth,” said Mayor Robert Palmieri.

The Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation voted to authorize the negotiation of a purchase and sale agreement of 2.9 acres of land on the harbor for the price of a little over $458,000. The sale of this land to MVG is still being finalized, and both parties expect to complete the process soon. As for the design of the facilities, that is still in the works.

“We can tell you it will be something different something new to the area something we haven’t seen as much of in the area. Clearly, there’s going to be enough room here to do a few different things,” said Redmond.

The grand opening will be well over a year from now.