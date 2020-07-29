Harbor seal pup born at New York Aquarium

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A harbor seal (Phoca vitulina) pup was born at the New York Aquarium on Tuesday. Murphy, the new arrival is a female pup born to Coral and Pickles.

“The pup is doing well and getting used to her surroundings,” said Jon Forrest Dohlin, New York Aquarium Director. “The latest member of our harbor seal family is a reminder that life goes on at the aquarium regardless of the temporary closure. The essential staff caring for our animals every day should be commended for their hard work and unwavering commitment to the animals during these difficult times.”

Although the facility is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus, Murphy isn’t the only new addition that appeared during the pandemic. In April, a California sea lion pup named Erie moved in to the Sea Cliffs habitat shared with harbor seals.

Harbor seals are common along both coasts of North America, and are frequently spotted in and around New York’s waters. One of over 300 species at the aquarium, they are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

