LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A massive 542-foot guitar – actually, back-to-back guitars – will be much more than a sign in front of the Hard Rock Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The resort – currently being rebranded from The Mirage, with construction that will replace the famous volcano – says it’s not a sign at all. It will be a hotel tower with 600 rooms and a 48,234-square-foot casino.

A conceptual rendering of the project has been released, but details of the design are just becoming public. The guitar itself shoots 542 feet skyward.

“Designed to resemble back to back guitars, complete with guitar faces and lit strings, this tower will be an engineering masterpiece at a height of 660 feet with floor to ceiling glass panes. The guitar tower will forever change the skyline of the Strip,” according to documents approved by Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday.

It’s so tall it will have to get a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The necessary forms have been filed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, final action cannot occur until the FAA has issued a valid Determination of No Hazard, and the Department Of Aviation (DOA) has reviewed the determination,” according to documents.

According to the documents, the design of the hotel features an exterior composed of a glazed aluminum window wall system and aluminum composite panels.

The structure will include 36 levels with occupied rooms within the tower, which will rise above a 105-foot base structure, reaching a height of 660 feet “for additional architectural features to mimic the neck of the guitar. The plan also includes a plan for more than 4,500 additional parking spaces and multiple “potential” pedestrian bridges over existing driveways on the property.

A similar guitar-shaped hotel was opened by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Florida in 2019.