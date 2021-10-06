Harlem standoff: Man found dead after shooting at cops, holing up in apartment, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police found a man dead inside a Harlem apartment Wednesday morning after he shot at NYPD officers and barricaded himself inside with a woman, prompting a massive emergency response in the neighborhood, NYPD officials said.

Police initially said the suspect was taken into custody, but NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison later clarified during a briefing that officers found the man dead of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound to the head in the living room. He was pronounced dead on the scene, Harrison said.

The woman who was inside the apartment with the suspect was not injured, according to Harrison.

“We believe she has a relationship with the subject involved. Regarding her role, the investigation is still preliminary … she’s safe at this time,” Harrison said. “We don’t know, exactly, if she was in danger or not.”

A firearm was recovered inside the apartment, police said.

A man found dead after shooting at cops, holing up in a Harlem apartment, Oct. 6, 2021. A gun (inset) was recovered at the apartment (PIX11 | NYPD)

The ordeal began when officers went to the building on West 147th Street, near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, to take the man into custody in connection with a deadly September shooting.

That’s when the suspect suddenly opened fire on the cops just before 8:45 a.m., authorities said. Harrison said the suspect fired at the officers at an extremely close range.

At least one officer returned fire, but there were not believed to be any injuries, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Police sources identified the armed man as 23-year-old Antonio Armstrong.

Scene on 147th & Adam Clayton Blvd @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/cwFjvFniJV — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) October 6, 2021

The NYPD advised the public to avoid the area Wednesday morning.

In addition to the large police response on the ground, an NYPD helicopter was seen hovering over the area as the standoff continued into the morning.

Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 147 Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd in Harlem. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/p7vPz3qpNf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 6, 2021

According to sources, officers had a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest in connection with a Sept. 13 shooting nearby on West 139th Street that left a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police identified the victim in that shooting as 24-year-old Menkie Woodard-Collins.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).