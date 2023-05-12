HARTWICK, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida and Otsego County Sheriffs collaborated on Thursday, May 11 to arrest a Hartwick man they say was sending inappropriate messages and photos to a minor.

According to Otsego County Sheriffs, 73-year-old Robert Orlando allegedly met a minor in an online forum and began a relationship through text messaging. Orlando also allegedly sent inappropriate messages and photos to the minor while receiving the same from the minor.

According to sheriffs, in March, Orlando also picked up the minor from the City of Utica and brought him back to his residence in Hartwick, where he allegedly performed sexual acts with the minor.

On Thursday, investigators from the Otsego County and Oneida County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant on Orlando’s residence, where more evidence was found. Orlando was subsequently taken into custody and is currently in the Otsego County Correctional Facility where he awaits arraignment.

Orlando is currently being held on $10,000 cash or credit card bail, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is being charged with third-degree Criminal Sex Act, first-degree Dissemination of Indecent Material to Minors and first-degree Obscenity — all felonies, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

An order of protection has been issued against Orlando for the victim.