Have you tried your luck on the second-largest lotto frenzy in US history?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — What a way to start 2021: becoming a millionaire.

After Friday’s Mega Millions numbers went unclaimed, the jackpot climbed to $750 million, with Powerball making its way to $550 million.

The numbers have rolled over 34 consecutive times—making this the second-highest Mega Millions in history, right behind the $1.537 billion jackpot in October of 2018.

The multi-million dollar prize will continue to go up as people run to convenience stores to put in their bids.

Although holding the big check seems like a dream come true, the odds of winning it all are small. For Powerball, the chances are one in 292.2 million. Mega Millions chances are one in 302.5 million.

According to the New York Lottery, Mega Millions prizes over $500,000, or a Powerball prize of $50,000, are claimed at the Lottery’s Schenectady office for processing.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 49-4-23-25-19, with the Powerball number 14.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 16.