BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five former Tennessee police officers have been charged with murder following the death of Tyre Nichols.

For many parents, talking with their children about what happened can be a difficult thing. Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin shared how the topic should be approached and handled with children.

Dr. Weinstein encourages open discussions between parents and their children, and says some parents have said they want to be with their children as they see the video, so that they can stop and explain what happened if necessary.

“No matter how old you are, a parent, a child, a young adult, it’s very graphic. It’s disturbing,” Dr. Weinstein told us. “I think, too, if you watch it too much, it’s going to bring up a lot of strong feelings for you that are not very good, so to speak.”

Many parents could be feeling out of their comfort zone when talking about it.