Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies from COVID-19, company confirms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that one of their senior Los Angeles-based flight attendants have died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday night, July 21.
According to an email from the company’s president and CEO Peter Ingram, Jeff Kurtzman tested positive for the virus in California earlier this month.
Kurtzman joined the Hawaiian Airlines team in 1988 and “…over the past three decades had become well known to his in-Flight colleagues for his passion for discovering new places, people and cultures; his terrific sense of humor and knack for easy conversation; and his caring heart. He embodied the values of aloha and malama that we hold dear,” Ingram said.
