WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.

Hazardous materials include antifreeze, pesticides, paint, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs. Latex paints will be accepted this year for the first time. The county will not accept munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

Latex and oil-based paints, primer and stains can also be disposed of through the PaintCare program. County-adjacent sites can be found in Queensbury, South Glens Falls and Greenwich.

All accepted items will be disposed of free of charge. The event on Saturday, Aug. 13 is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The highway department is located at 742 Bay Road in Queensbury.

Registration is required to come and dispose of items. Registration can be found online at the Warren County website; by mail or in person at 4028 Main St. in Warrensburg; or by fax at (518) 623-2772.