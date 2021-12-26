BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more Sabres are on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced on Sunday. Head coach Don Granato and forwards Mark Jankowski and Dylan Cozens were placed on the league’s COVID list. The team said all three are asymptomatic as of now.

This brings their current number of players and staff on the list to six. Forwards Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner were added at the beginning of the week. General Manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday that Girgensons was showing symptoms, but not Hinostroza or Skinner. No word on if that’s changed since then.

The Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday morning, but that practice and media availability was canceled roughly 90 minutes before the announcement of the three additions to the COVID list.

Buffalo’s numbers are part of a growing number of teams with players in the NHL’s COVID protocol. The league had 50 games postponed before going on holiday break before Christmas. Friday, the league announced they would extend the postponement through games scheduled to be played on December 27th.

As of now, the Sabres have had four games postponed in the last week. Two games against Columbus originally scheduled for Monday and Thursday, a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, and a road contest with the New York Islanders scheduled for the 27th have all been postponed.