Weather Alerts

…WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of western New York except Allegany County from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Monday. This is an all-inclusive watch to account for a flash freeze Friday, wind gusts of at least 65 mph, lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow which will result in near-blizzard conditions at times…

…LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH for all of the Lake Erie shoreline and Niagara River from 7:00 am Friday until 7:00 am Saturday for the potential of significant lakeshore flooding and erosion…

Computer forecast guidance continues to suggest an explosive storm development into the Great Lakes late week and into the upcoming holiday weekend. This storm will have a significant impact on road and air travel from the Plains, across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley into the Northeast. Here, rain showers will fall into Thursday night. It becomes very mild along with rain very early Friday. Strong to high wind gusts may accompany an Arctic cold front across the region by the end of the morning commute and continue into Saturday. Behind the front, it will rapidly turn sharply colder with a flash freeze and quick change to snow, which could be heavy for a period. Lakeshore flooding on Lake Erie and along the Niagara River maybe as far north Niagara Falls will be possible. There is the potential for some lake effect snow on the weekend, Buffalo northward at first Saturday sinking into the southtowns for the afternoon. Sunday, the snow band starts out well south in Erie County into Wyoming and parts of the Southern Tier, during Sunday afternoon, the band will drift back northward into the southtowns, possibly as far as South Buffalo and West Seneca.

Along and following the passage of the Arctic front Friday, potentially damaging wind gusts develop. Hurricane forecast wind gusts will be possible over Lake Erie. Because of the intensity of the wind there could be extensive long lasting power outages. Wind gusts Friday afternoon 60+ mph, 60 to around 70 mph Friday night, well into the 50-mph range Saturday, 35-40 mph Sunday, 20-25 mph Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny and Pleasant today, High: 33-37, Wind: SW 3-9 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly to Partly Cloudy overnight, breezier on the hills, Low: 24 valleys, 31 lakeshore, SE wind 5-12 mph, 10-20 on the hills and Erie lakeshore

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken getting into Friday afternoon, Rain Develops with possibly a Wintry Frozen Mix well inland, High: 40-45, SE wind 10-18 mph, 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph hills and Erie lakeshore

FRIDAY: Rain rapidly changes to Snow early in the morning, This could impact at least the tail end of the am commute. Turning Sharply Colder with a Flash Freeze. Early High: near 35, temps drop into the 10s pm. SW Wind increases to 30-40 mph with gusts into the 60 mph range during the afternoon with lakeshore flooding possible on Lake Erie and Niagara River. Lake Snow slowly sinks into the area from downtown southward toward Saturday morning, Low: 11, Wind: SW 35-45 gusts to 60-70+ mph

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE DAY): Bitterly Cold, Lake Effect Snow from downtown across southern Erie and Wyoming counties , Considerable Blowing and Drifting Snow, High: 17. Lake Snow band sinks farther southward toward Cattaraugus Creek overnight, Low: 13

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS): Bitterly cold, Lake Effect Snow well south of Buffalo drifts northward toward the city by later in the afternoon, there could be some Breaks of Sun with a passing Snow Shower from downtown into northtowns, More snow could impact south shore of Lake Ontario, High: 19, Low: 14

MONDAY: Brisk, Weakening Lake Effect Snow Showers around the metro am, Partly Sunny, High: 25, Low: 19

TUESDAY: Morning Light Snow, High: 29, Low: 19