Advocates for aging and disabled New Yorkers are asking for an increase in wages for home health aids. The Fair Pay for Home Care Workers bill would increase the minimum wage to $22.50 an hour.

Supporters unrolled a 30 foot long waiting list to represent the thousands of New Yorkers unable to find home care.

According to a recent study, New York State faces the worst home care shortage in the country, with low wages being the largest factor.

“We think it’s really critical, we have a worker shortage of eighty thousand workers for home health care attendants because the pay is so bismally low. This will help with two things, one is pay people more who want jobs and encourage people to go into the healthcare industry and get people the support that they need to live productive lives in our state,” said Assembly member Harvey Epstein.

As of right now, it’s not confirmed whether or not the Governor will include this in her budget. However, she has opted for a bonus of up to $3000 dollars for home care workers that choose to stay in their jobs for a year.