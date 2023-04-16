SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The health and wellness market, Natur-Tyme, located on Erie Boulevard East has announced it will be closing in the coming months.

The store has served the health and wellness needs of the Central New York community for the past 40 years.

Due to ongoing changes in shoppers’ frequency heightened by the Pandemic and rising operational costs, Natur-Tyme’s reduced revenue has led to impossible financial losses.

Owners of Natur-Tyme, Wendy Meyerson and Andrew Fox, issued the following statement in

a message to their customers on Friday, April 14.

The decision to close Natur-Tyme was extremely difficult since this local business has been part

of our family for more than thirty years. We want to express our gratitude to our dedicated and

loyal employees for their many years of service. They are the true heroes of the Natur-Tyme

legacy! We also want to acknowledge and thank our many Natur-Tyme customers who shopped in our store over the years as it grew tremendously and relocated to three different buildings throughout the Syracuse marketplace. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of your lives and we thank you for your loyalty and patronage. Although saddened by this announcement, we are very proud of what we have accomplished in our efforts to improve the health and wellness of tens of thousands of customers over these many years. Wendy Meyerson and Andrew Fox, Owners of Natur-Tyme

Natur-Tyme will continue to operate with business as normal through the remainder of April. According to the store, they will not be purchasing additional inventory, so it’s highly recommended to stop in soon and purchase products before they’re no longer available on the shelves.

Natur-Tyme will send additional e-mails and social media messages in the next couple of weeks

highlighting its Going Out of Business sale which will begin in early May and might carry into early June if products are still available in the store.

All store fixtures, café equipment, salon equipment, office furniture, and merchandising racks and materials are available for sale and reasonable purchase offers will be considered.