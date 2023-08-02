MARIETTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Feed your body, heart and mind at a Beak and Skiff’s Ayrloom cannabis and wellness retreat.

The Body Heart & Mind Festival, which is held in collaboration with Sky Yoga Studios is scheduled for Saturday August 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

According to Beak and Skiff, the event, which is organized by The New York State Cannabis Festival, is for those 21 and older who want to explore the side of health and wellness that coincides with cannabis.

“Elevate your practice as you soar through a dynamic and invigorating movement session, designed to ignite your inner power, improve strength, and enhance endurance. For those seeking an enhanced journey, you have the option to explore the mind-expanding effects of cannabis during a captivating sound journey and meditation. please note that cannabis consumption is entirely optional,” stated Ayrloom.

The event will feature yoga, taught by Sky Yoga Studio’s Courtney Chase along with a guided meditation and conversations about intentional cannabis consumption with Marianne Brennan, the CMO of Ayrloom.

Ayrloom adult-use beverage sampling and fun activities such as jewelry making, hand poke tattoos and live music will also be featured at the event.

“Join us as we invite you to adapt, expand, and fully embrace the transformative shift that awaits you. This event promises to be an extraordinary experience that harmonizes the power of movement, the serenity of yoga, and the potential of cannabis for an unforgettable journey of self-exploration. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to both yoga and cannabis, this event welcomes everyone who is open to exploring this unique combination,” stated Ayrloom.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.