Burlington, VT – Burlington Police issued a public service announcement Thursday after announcing several recent overdose incidents. BPD says in a 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday, it responded to 11 overdoses.

BPD says to call 911 if someone is experiencing an overdose. In addition, it reminded the public that the Good Samaritan Law provides some legal protection to people who give nalaxone or calls 911 in an overdose situation.

Burlington Police Department data shows that between June 1 and August 31 there were 136 overdose incidents. BPD says If you know someone who is dealing drugs or witness suspicious activity, to submit a tip online or call (802) 540-2420.

BPD also provided a list of support resources for people dealing with substance disorders.

Howard Center

Safe Recovery: (802) 488-6067

Crisis/Need Help Now: (802) 488-7777



BPD’s Crisis, Advocacy, Intervention Programs (CAIP)

Community Support Liaisons: (802) 540-2395



Turning Point Center of Chittenden County

(802) 861-3150