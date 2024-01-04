SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A health alert is in place as a surge in sickness among staff, patients and visitors are forcing some local hospitals to mask across the board.

Starting with Upstate, including Golisano Children’s Hospital, Community Hospital, and Upstate Cancer Center.

All staff are now required to wear masks everywhere except administrative areas and break rooms.

Visitors will be screened for respiratory illness, and if negative, ear loop masks are required for visiting. Anyone with symptoms will be turned away.

The same goes for visitors at Crouse Hospital. Crouse employees will also have to mask up if they’ll be interacting with patients, including in hallways and nurse’s stations.

Currently, there is no universal masking at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital yet, but they are required in certain units.