Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans

Samaritan Medical Center is doing its part to ensure safe sleep for all infants. When an infant is born at Samaritan, staff at the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children will educate and demonstrate to families the importance of safe sleep, what safe sleep looks like, and provide each baby with a safe sleep sack to encourage parents to continue safe sleep practices taught while in the hospital.

These sleep sacks are donated by Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at Samaritan. This initiative is part of a larger goal to be a certified safe sleep hospital accredited by Cribs for Kids.