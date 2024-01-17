CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new urgent care is coming to Cicero.

Drakos Dynamics, the local company that operates Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care in Clay, is expanding with a second location. Except this one won’t just be for kids.

The new facility will be for people of all ages. It’s expected to open in early February at 5586 Legionnaire Drive in Cicero.

Founder and CEO, Heather Drake Bianchi said they’ve received a lot of feedback from patients to expand.

By opening a second location, she hopes they’ll be able to take some of the burden off healthcare workers while giving patients another place to go.

The population in Syracuse is projected to grow exponentially and with an already burdened healthcare system who’s still feeling kind of tired after COVID, I thought it was important to put additional resources in place as to not further that burnout. Heather Drake Bianchi, CEO

Bianchi said they also plan to be open from noon to midnight.

“During the day you’re ok, you’re going about your business, maybe you’re working just fine and it’s after you start relaxing that you start feeling run down, but most offices are closed by then,” she said.

Bianchi said their general urgent care will take the same insurance that its pediatric office takes. They’ll also have options for patients without insurance.

