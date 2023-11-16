(WKBN) – Eye drops sold at national retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS and Rite Aid are being recalled after federal investigators found “insanitary conditions,” the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced.

The FDA said using the affected eye drops, which were intended to be sterile, can possibly lead to eye infections or “related harm.”

“Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses,” the FDA states.

The eye drops, recalled by Kilitch Healthcare India Limited, have expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025, according to the FDA.

So far, there have been no related incidents of “adverse events” reported to the company.

The following affected products were distributed nationwide under several different labels, according to the FDA.

ProductProduct InformationNDC NORetailer / Label
LUBRICATING TEARS EYE DROPS 15 MLDextran 70- 0.1% w/v, Glycerin 0.2% w/v, Hypromellose 0.3% w/v0536-1282-94Rugby
Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 mlPolyvinyl alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v0536-1325-94Rugby
High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (Single Pack)Polyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops11673-522-15Target
High Performance Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)Polyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops11673-522-30Target
MULTI-ACTION RELIEF DROPS 15MLPolyvinyl alcohol 0.5% w/v, Povidone 0.6%w/v, Tetrahydrozoline 0.05% Eye Drops11822-2254-3Rite Aid
LUBRICATING GEL DROPS 10MLPolyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops11822-4540-3Rite Aid
LUBRICANT EYE DROPS 10ML (TWIN PACK)Propylene glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v11822-4811-3Rite Aid
LUBRICANT GEL DROPS 15 MLCarboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1.0% W/V11822-9706-5Rite Aid
LUBRICANT EYE DROPS 15ML (TWIN PACK)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V11822-9707-5Rite Aid
Eye Irritation Relief 15 mlPolyvinyl alcohol 0.5% w/v, Povidone 0.6%w/v, Tetrahydrozoline 0.05% Eye Drops70000-0087-1Leader
Dry Eye Relief 10 mlPolyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops70000-0088-1Leader
Dry Eye Relief 15 mlCarboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1.0% W/V70000-0089-1Leader
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ML (Single Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V70000-0090-1Leader
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ML (Twin Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V70000-0090-2Leader
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 mlPropylene glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v70000-0587-1Leader
LUBRICANT EYE DROP 10ML (TRIPLE PACK)Propylene glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v76168-502-30Velocity
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ML (Single Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V76168-702-15CVS
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ML (Twin Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V76168-702-30CVS
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (Single Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1.0% W/V76168-704-15CVS
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (Twin Pack)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1.0% W/V76168-704-30CVS
Multi Action Relief Drops 15 mlPolyvinyl alcohol 0.5% w/v, Povidone 0.6%w/v, Tetrahydrozoline 0.05% Eye Drops76168-706-15CVS
MILD MODERATE LUBRICATING EYE DROPS 15MLPolyethylene glycol 400 0.4% w/v76168-711-15CVS
Lubricant Gel Drops 10 mlPolyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops76168-712-10CVS
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (Single Pack)Propylene glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v76168-714-10CVS
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (Twin Pack)Propylene glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v76168-714-20CVS
DRY EYE RELIEF 15 ML (TWIN PACK)Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% W/V76168-800-30Target
EQUATE HYDRATION PF LUBRICANT EYE DROPS 10MLPolyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, Propylene glycol 0.3% Eye Drops79903-168-01Walmart
(Food & Drug Administration)

The FDA says anyone with the affected eye drops should get rid of the products or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can contact regulatory@velocitypharma.com or regulatory@kilitchhealthcare.com.

Consumers who experience any possible problems with the recalled eye drops should contact their physician or healthcare provider. They can also report adverse reactions or quality problems related to the drops to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online.