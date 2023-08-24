QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local organization with a role in accessible living accommodations is making health more accessible next month. This September, Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL) is bringing medical kits and devices to Aviation Mall, completely for free.

First aid kits, thermometers, COVID-19 tests, blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximeters will be up for offer during Community Health Day, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16th. All supplies are free while they last.

“We’re thrilled to extend this offering of free medical devices to our community, courtesy of our valued partners at the Warren County Office of the Aging,” said SAIL Executive Director Tyler Whitney. “Moreover, attendees will gain insights into the remarkable spectrum of services that SAIL is dedicated to providing.”

SAIL representatives will be inside the mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Planet Fitness. Visitors are advised to use the entrance near Planet Fitness and 99 Restaurant.