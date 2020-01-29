Google searches show people worried coronavirus has something to do with beer, it doesn’t

(NEWS10) — Some people, its seems, are concerned that the deadly coronavirus, currently centered in Wuhan China and causing concern worldwide, may be related to the popular Mexican beer Corona Extra. To be clear, it is not.

An analysis of Google Trends reports for search terms combining words related to the virus and the beer shows a dramatic increase in interest over the last two weeks. Search terms like “Coronavirus beer,” “beer virus,” “coronavirus cerveza,” and “corona beer virus” have reached their highest level of interest since Google began keeping track.

Google rates interest over time on a scale from 0 to 100, where a zero represents so little interest it registers as “no data” and 100 represents the terms peak popularity. Nearly every Google query involving words related to the coronavirus and beer currently sits at 100.

To be perfectly clear, the Coronavirus, which has killed 132 people and sickened nearly 6,000 worldwide, has nothing to do with beer. The name “Coronavirus” comes from the Latin word for crown or halo, which coronaviruses resemble when viewed under a microscope. The word “coronavirus” covers many types of viruses which affect people in different ways. Some cause the common cold, while others have evolved into more serious illnesses like SARS and MERS.

So far, 99% of confirmed coronavirus cases have been in China. World Health Organization Emergencies Chief Dr. Michael Ryan said roughly 2% of people infected with the virus have died, but said that number is a rough estimate.

