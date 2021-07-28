Hannaford recalls multiple bakery products

(NEWS10)- Hannaford said it is recalling multiple bakery products that contain McCormick’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning. McCormick recalled the spice due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Hannaford said the recall is for store-baked private label bakery items purchased between June 22 and July 27. The grocery chain said customers can return the products to the store for a full refund.

Recalled products

Product Name: Classic Garlic Focaccia

Size: 12oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126871845

Product Name: Classic Focaccia

Size: 11oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126871846

Product Name: Classic Asiago Focaccia

Size: 12oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126871847

Product Name: Pepperoni Party Bread

Size: 21oz/Serves 10

Recalled UPC#: 4126875588

Product Name: Hannaford Classic Focaccia

Size: 11oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126875743

Product Name: Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia

Size: 11oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126875744

Product Name: Hannaford Bacon Party Bread

Size: 11oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126875743