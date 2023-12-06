SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the holiday season, lots of people like to get into the Christmas spirit by decorating their houses, making a fire, baking holiday cookies, and more.

Although all of that is great and fun to do, there’s potential harm to pets at Christmas if they try and eat holiday decorations like ornaments, tinsel, and ribbons, or chew on electrical cords from a Christmas tree.

According to Nationwide Pet Insurance, pet parents should be careful with their seasonal staples as they can pose a threat to your furry friend this holiday and end up costing you an unplanned veterinary visit.

Jules Benson, Vice President, Pet Health and Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide, suggests that pet-proofing can be part of pet families’ holiday traditions.

Out of the more than 1.2 million insured pets in Nationwide’s pet insurance database, the most common claims and costs include:

1. Ingestion of foreign objects

Tree ornaments, tinsel, ribbons, gift wrap and garlands are often swallowed by curious pets this time of year and, if ingested, may cause serious complications.

The average claim for foreign body ingestion: $2,400

2. Chocolate & caffeine toxicity

Chocolate is toxic for pets and should always be kept out of reach but the increased presence of sweet treats during the holidays heightens the risk. Among Nationwide claims for chocolate toxicity in a given year, 20% of those claims are submitted in December, with numbers doubling in the last two weeks alone.

3. Alcohol toxicity

Cups of cheer and empty bottles should be kept well out of pets’ reach to avoid unexpected trips to the emergency room.

4. Poisoning from plant-based items

Holiday hallmarks like amaryllis, mistletoe, holly, holly berries or pine needles from the Christmas tree present various levels of toxicity. Marijuana and cannabis-based edibles, oils and other products containing THC or CBD may also cause illness.

5. Burns & electric shock

Chewing on string lights or electrical cords can lead to electrical shock injuries or serious burns.

How pet parents can avoid risks during the holiday season

For pet parents to avoid these risks, Nationwide Pet Insurance suggests they take note of what objects or decorations are at the pet’s eye level that could be eaten, knocked over or provide the opportunity for mischief.

“The majority of holiday-related health hazards are preventable, which is great news, but it does mean taking some extra steps to ensure that everyone in the family can safely enjoy traditions,” says Dr. Jules Benson, Vice President, Pet Health and Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide. “When it comes to preventing holiday health emergencies, it’s important to consider your pet’s personality. Our data shows that certain breeds and younger pets are at a higher risk for things like foreign body ingestion. Pet parents should also take time to see their house from their pet’s perspective and pet-proof accordingly.”

Nationwide recommends pet parents use their free tool called the Pet HealthZone to determine their pet’s unique risk levels this holiday season. They can also learn about symptoms to watch for, what to expect at the vet, and potential costs associated with the treatment of conditions like toxicity and foreign body ingestion.