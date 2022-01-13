ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Because January is National Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association is urging homeowners, renters, real estate agents, building managers, and school administrators to test for radon.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to the ALA . Levels of radon, an odorless, tasteless, and colorless radioactive gas above the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level was detected in 13.9% of homes in New York.

“Radon in homes is more common than you think. In fact, at least 1 in 15 homes in the U.S. have elevated levels of radon and this is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Rizzo said. “The good news is that it is easy to test for radon. Do-it-yourself test kits are simple to use and inexpensive.”

Five facts about radon