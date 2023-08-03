ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a deadly disease that attacks your central nervous system if infected, so it’s important to know what to do if you, a loved one or a pet have been bitten by a rabid animal.

Raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes are most likely to carry rabies, but any mammal can be infected.

What to do if your pet is infected:

You can find a local vaccine clinic, in Onondaga County, that will treat your pet HERE.

This includes dogs, cats and ferrets.

“New York State Public Health Law requires that all puppies and kittens get their first rabies shot at three months of age, a booster shot at one year old, and then again every three years. Ferrets must get a shot every year,” according to Onondaga County’s Health Department.

What to do if you are bitten:

If a person is bitten, you must report it to the health department within 72 hours.

You can do this using their online form, or download a PDF form.

You can also call 315-435-3165.

Courtesy of Onondaga County Health Department.