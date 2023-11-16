WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It seems like there’s an app for everything these days, and in Madison County, there’s one to get useful health information quickly and easily.

Madison County Public Health is making it easier for people to keep track of their health by rolling out a new mobile app.

“We have so much health information that’s available on our app that may be really useful to people. It really just depends on what they’re looking for,” said Rebecca Laporte, community health services director at Madison County Public Health.

Restaurant inspections, immunization appointments, and pet questions, you can find it all on the mobile app for free.

“Our new mobile app is available both on Apple and Android phones. For the Apple users, you can go to the Apple App Store, and for the Android users, that’s going to be the Google Play store,” said Laporte.

The need for the app was found over the summer after learning that 80% of people have smartphones and use them every day. The county says the app is a great way to keep more people connected to their resources.

“We’re really hoping to spread the word because we think there’s a lot of information that could be useful to people on the app, and they might just not know about it yet,” said Laporte.

If you don’t have access to a smartphone, you can still find what you need to know by calling or emailing Madison County Public Health or visiting their website.