SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department will try again Thursday evening to spray the area around the Cicero Swamp.

Spraying was originally slated for Monday evening, August 28, but was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The weather should be much better on Thursday evening.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek). Roads included in this area are all or parts of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road, and Oxbow Road.

The spray area is roughly outlined below

If you live in the spray area, from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm Thursday, it is recommended that you: