GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls says that no new complaints are coming in about discolored water coming from taps – but the city isn’t done keeping an eye on the situation. A statement from the city on Monday came as a follow-up to reports in late July of brown water coming from pipes.

City residents reported murky water coming from pipes throughout the week of July 24. The problem was believed to have emerged as a result of exceptionally high flow running through the city water system. As the system underwent an unusually high degree of stress, turbidity rose.

As of Monday, the city is still following up with some residents dealing with brown water. Glens Falls Water and Sewer Superintendent Bill Norton said that no additional complaints have been heard in the last five days. However, questions still remain as to the cause of the turbidity spike, and the city is still looking for answers.

Any issues with water quality can be reported to the city at (518) 312-4571. Anyone who encounters murky water in their pipes can run their faucets, showers and bathtubs and flush toilets for several minutes to clear the water up.