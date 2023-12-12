(WAVY) — The Global Veg Corp, headquartered in New York, is issuing a recall for all lots and codes of its five pound packages of AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves.

According to Global Veg Corp, the AVIATOR Sundried Tomato Halves, Lot#060923/1, may contain undeclared sulfites, which could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions for people who have a severe sensitivity.

AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves (Courtesy of Aviator via USFDA)

The recall has been distributed nationwide for the five-pound vacuum bags of sundried tomatoes.

As of Dec. 8, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported.

A routine sampling of the product by state food inspectors found the sulfite-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

Customers who have the affected items should not eat them and return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, you can call Aviator at (201) 367-0517. Consumers with questions or complaints about any product at any time, you can visit the FDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s consumer complaint monitoring system.