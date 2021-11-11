Nearly 98,000 pounds of raw, ground chicken patty products recalled

(WIVB) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says nearly 98,000 pounds of raw, ground chicken patty products are being recalled.

Innovative Solutions is issuing the recall due to possible contamination with pieces of bone. Here are the recalled products:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

These items, which were shipped to retailers nationwide, bear the establishment number “EST. P-8276.” The number can be found near the USDA mark of inspection.

No adverse reactions from people who ate these products have been reported, as of Wednesday.

Anyone who purchased these products should throw them out or return them to the place where they were bought. More information can be found here.