SYRACUE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s an unhealthy relationship heading into the new year.

WellNow will no longer accept Excellus starting January 1.

Negotiations stalled over a new reimbursement rate as of Friday, Dec. 29.

“Their response is really minimal to no increase,” said Dr. Robert Biernbaum, the chief medical officer of WellNow. “When we’re comparing to six, seven years ago, what they’re offering is less than what we received back then.”

Those with Excellus can pay more out of pocket at WellNow or head elsewhere, like the ER, for doctor visits.

“I think people may be going to the emergency department for things we can manage, and when you look at that as impact, they’re going to wait 406 hours to be seen because the EDs are busy right now. The overall cost is going to increase. EDs are 15 times that of an urgent care.”

NewsChannel 9 reached out to St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, who said they are capable of caring for anyone with a medical emergency.

The hospital in a statement said, “We always advise patients to first call their medical provider when they are sick or injured, and they can help assess if the patient should go to the ED.”

Excellus has said WellNow has asked for a rate that would exceed reimbursement for comparable services.