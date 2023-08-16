Veterinarian makes kitten vaccination in clinic. Injection and injection for animals in veterinary clinic

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nine people in Rome, N.Y., had to receive post exposure prophylaxis after being exposed to rabies from multiple kittens, according to the Oneida County Health Department.

Four kittens were sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on Aug. 14 and 15, and positive results were reported on Aug. 15 and 16.

The Oneida County Health Department is now urging residents to recognize the signs of rabies which include the following:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy

Animal getting unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

The Department suggests if you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, don’t approach it and if your animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer immediately.

“Per NYS Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated by 4 months-old and then one year following the initial dose. Dogs and cats need to receive a booster dose every three years following. Ferrets must receive booster doses annually,” stated the Oneida County Health Department.

The Oneida County Health Department offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year in various community locations.

You can schedule rabies vaccinations at the following clinics in Oneida County:

August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena

October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

Appointments are required for the clinics. For more information, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or visit their website.