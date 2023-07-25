PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the City of Pittsfield detected the West Nile Virus in a mosquito in Berkshire County. Andy Cambi, Director of Public Health, City of Pittsfield, said their “next step is to notify the public And make sure they are aware of those precautions. And also, they can start seeing the increase of mosquitoes because of the recent events.”

So far, no human virus cases have been reported this season in Massachusetts. But mosquitoes are tested every week.

According to the CDC, eight people in other parts of the country have been treated for Malaria within the last couple of months. Now medical and government officials want to share preventative measures to help avoid mosquito bites this season.

“You know, using insect repellant such as DEET,” said Quoida Lauzon, a Registered Nurse (RN). “A lot of people are unsure what different things work and what doesn’t work. They can look up EPA.gov and check out the list.”

Lauzon said it’s also important to watch out for mosquito bite allergies or reactions, especially for babies, young children, and immunocompromised individuals. She says having small bumps or an itchy rash around the bite is common. But when there is more swelling, redness, and pain…then that can be Skeeter syndrome and will require medical attention.

“It’s not life-threatening,” Lauzon said. “It is rare. But that would be when you want those topical creams, antihistamines. That’s when your provider will have a game plan for you.”

Pittsfield officials say there has been an increase in mosquitoes this season due to the heavy rainfalls. So they say it’s essential to use screens around the house. And to wear repellant when there are many mosquitoes, especially during the late afternoons and evenings.

“So definitely, if you’re taking that stroll, we recommend wearing long sleeves,” Andy Cambi, Director of Public Health, City of Pittsfield, said. “But you know, with the summer weather, it’s definitely difficult. So in that worse case, definitely take those repellants and apply it to yourselves so then you can be cautious.”

Cambi also shared it’s important not to leave any pools of water out to help prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. So if there are children’s toys or sandboxes, it’s best to flip them over to help avoid small pools of water.

“We see it every day, and we don’t think about it,” Cambi said. “But those are the things you can do to protect your property as well.”