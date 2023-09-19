OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department announcing aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor and Big Bay Swamp area.

Spraying is expected to happen Thursday, Sept. 21, starting at 5:45 p.m.

It impacts the Village of Central Square the towns of Hastings, West Monroe, and Constantia.

The area to be sprayed is approximately 10,000 acres within these boundaries.

Courtesy of Oswego County.

This comes after the county reported finding Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in that area.

Spraying will be rescheduled if weather doesn’t permit.