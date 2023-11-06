SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — It is no surprise that as the temperature drops, sickness rises. And for some, a cold or the flu may be unavoidable, but there are still ways to treat your symptoms if preventative measures don’t take.

Tea can be a big help when your body is run down. So what should you be drinking and when?

Here is a quick list of teas you can drink when you’re not feeling your best or are looking to remain at your best:

Lemon and Thyme herbal tea

This tea can be store-bought or homemade, but handmade seems to be the more popular version.

Lemon and Thyme tea has multiple benefits. It has antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties, and is known for calming your nervous system.

And the recipe (my own) is simple, really. Five to seven sprigs of fresh thyme, and a half to a full lemon. But you can alter the recipe if you deem it fit.

You can add the ingredients right to some boiling water. Or if you want to, you can add thyme to lemon juice, freeze that into ice cubes and then when you’re ready to use them, throw those ice cubes into some boiling water.

This method can be good if you want a quick easy cup of tea, or meal prepping!

Again, it is up to the person drinking the tea, but it is recommended that you let the tea steep for about ten minutes or so.

Echinacea tea

Echinacea, a flower in the daisy family, is a popular remedy for the common cold.

This pink flower is not only potent in taste but also in its effects. Floral and minty, this tea is good for relieving pain, preventing infections, boosting immunity, improving your mood, and soothing respiratory ailments.

You can find Echinacea tea on the shelves or it can be made at home.

What you’ll need:

One tablespoon of dried echinacea (or 2 tablespoons of fresh echinacea)

10 ounces of water

Sweetener or honey

Elderberry tea

Elderberry is known to be found in a number of different medicinal options. Other than tea, you can take it through capsules, syrups, and lozenges.

But you must ask, for what? Elderberry is another immune-boosting food you can take when you’re not feeling too hot. And it may just go down easier than a clove or garlic or a chunk of ginger.

When making Elderberry tea, keep in mind that it may be more beneficial to get your hands on dried-out elderberries as opposed to fresh ones.

How to make elderberry tea:

Water

Dried elderberries

One cinnamon stick

According to Down Shiftology, this recipe is open to interpretation and preferences.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea may be a turn-off to some as it may remind them of their toothpaste. But, that minty-ness is what helps you.

The menthol in peppermint tea helps with nasal congestion, better digestion, and even better breath.

The oil in the peppermint helps with relieving menstrual pain for those who have their time of the month.

Peppermint tea also carries antibacterial properties. Peppermint oil has been shown to kill harmful bacteria that live inside our bodies.

Here is how you can make Peppermint tea at home if store-bought doesn’t cut it for you:

Two cups of water

Four or five torn peppermint leaves

Cover the pot and let the leaves steep for five minutes, or according to taste

Garlic tea

Sounds nasty, I know. But the benefits are through the roof, so at the very least give it a chance.

This tea, or tonic, is made from garlic, lemon and honey. Preferably served hot, it helps boost your immune health.

Garlic is rich in antioxidants and medicinal properties. It also carries Manganese (helps the body form connective tissue, bones, blood clotting factors, and sex hormones), Vitamin B6 (normal brain development and for keeping the nervous system and immune system healthy), Vitamin C (helps protect your cells against the effects of free radicals), Selenium (help to make DNA and protect against cell damage and infections) and Fiber (helps regulate the body’s use of sugars, helping to keep hunger and blood sugar in check.)

How to make your own garlic tea:

Three to four cloves of garlic

Half a cup of lemon juice

Half a cup of honey

Recipe from Very Well Fit.

Some benefits of drinking garlic tea:

Lower blood pressure

Boosts energy

Fight infections

Weight loss

Reduce cholesterol

Disinfect wounds

Treats stomach cancers

Starbucks’ Medicine Ball tea

Looking for a quick fix? Head on over to your local Starbucks (line length pending) and order a Medicine Ball tea. Although it is not officially to be found on their menu as the combo was created by customers, people really swear by it.

The tea mixture includes their Jade Citrus Mint Green Tea, Peach Tranquility Herbal Tea, hot water, steamed lemonade, and just a hint of honey.

Honey can (and should) be added to these teas as they will not only add sweetness, but honey on a sore throat is something truly magical.

But don’t just turn to tea when you’re under the weather. It can be used in a remedial way for just about anything! And if anything, you can drink it solely if you enjoy it, of course.

Ginger tea with whiskey

We do not want to give you the wrong impression by adding alcohol to this list, but whiskey is known for being a decongestant. If it is heated up with some tea, that makes it a remedy, right?

The recommended ratio of water to ginger, according to Minimalist Baker, is one tablespoon of freshly chopped ginger per cup of water!

The smaller you chop the ginger, the more potent it becomes.

From there, you may add cinnamon sticks, fresh turmeric, or maybe even some orange peels, whatever suits your fancy.

The recommended ratio of ginger tea to whiskey is about one and a half ounces of whiskey per eight ounces of water.

Although you should not be adding enough whiskey to this drink to become intoxicated, drink responsibly.