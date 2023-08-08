MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the rain and storms estimated to last all day, the Village of Manlius has postponed its Mental Health Fair and Concert until Tuesday, August 15.

The fair, which was originally planned for Tuesday, August 8, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on One Arkie Albanese Avenue.

In honor of Fayetteville-Manlius young adults Will Gottheld, Jay Lu and Liam Qi, who died by suicide, the Mental Health Fair is remembering the young men who died from their own struggles with their mental health.

In an effort to help young adults who don’t know how to get help, the Village of Manlius is hosting the Mental Health fair to spread the word about the mental health services the community has to offer.

Sponsored by CNY Mental Health Counseling PLLC, No Empty Seats and Team Will G., The Fayetteville-Manlius School District, Manlius Library, Together We Accept & Listen With Kindness, Safe Space Community and Healing Center and more will be there to inform the community what mental health services they have to offer.

The Rollin’ Rust Band will be hosting the concert and the first 100 people at the fair will get a free soft serve cone coupon from Sno Top.

Additional food and drinks will be provided by the Manlius Senior Center.