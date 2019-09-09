Vitamin E acetate, primary focus in vaping investigation

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 20: Julia Boyle enjoys an electronic cigarette at the Vapor Shark store on February 20, 2014 in Miami, Florida. As the popularity of E- cigarettes continue to grow, leading U.S. tobacco companies such as Altria Group Inc. the maker of Marlboro cigarettes are annoucing plans to launch their own e-cigarettes as […]

New York state health officials say a vitamin e chemical is the “key focus” in their investigation of vaping and severe lung illnesses.

Officials said Thursday they found extremely high levels of vitamin e acetate in nearly all the cannabis-containing vaping products that were analyzed.

At least one vape product containing the chemical has been linked to each person who got sick and submitted a product for testing in the state.

Vitamin e acetate is commonly available as a nutritional supplement.

The health officials said it’s not known to cause harm when ingested as a vitamin supplement or applied to the skin.

However, they’re investigating its health effects when inhaled — because its oil-like properties could be associated with the symptoms seen in lung illnesses.