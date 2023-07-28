SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Let’s lean into loneliness and the alarming numbers showing how much it’s on the rise.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently said the health risks can be as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Loneliness has long been associated with a risk of diabetes, stroke, heart disease and dementia.

The recent report shows just how bad it is. The risk of premature death has gone up by nearly 30 percent.

Dr. Murthy reporting about half of adults say they’ve experienced loneliness and millions are struggling in the shadows. Research also shows the number of single households has doubled over the past 60 years.

Many people are becoming less engaged with places of worship, their community, and even their own family.

The Surgeon General believes social media is one factor driving the trend. He’s calling on technology companies to roll out more protections.

Locally, Psychologist Monique Winnett with St. Joseph’s Health says more protections on social media would be helpful, especially for kids.

“I think the other step there is to then replace that time that you are spending on social media with some of those in-person things. Getting kids back into more sports, or extracurricular activities, or faith groups. Giving them opportunities to connect with others in a meaningful way.” Dr. Monique Winnett

Dr. Winnett says it’s important we’re spending more time connecting with people in person rather than online.

She also encourages people to find a sense of community organically with friends and family, before it escalates to the point of needing a specialist.