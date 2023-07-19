Homemade oatmeal with blueberries and strawberries in a bowl. Healthy breakfast. Top view

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breakfast can set the tone for your day, but what makes a plate pack a punch?

NewsChannel 9 asked local hospitals how their cardiologists start their day.

Oatmeal with Berries

Doctor Nelly Kazzaz with St. Joseph’s Health recommends getting a boost with berries over oatmeal.

Oats are filled with fiber and vitamins and can help lower cholesterol and control weight.

If you want to take your nutrition up a notch, you can load it with heart-healthy toppings such as berries, flax seeds, or walnuts.

Some doctors also suggest using rolled oats, not instant oats, which are more processed.

Egg White Veggie Omelet

Another option: an egg white omelet with vegetables.

When you fill it with veggies, the fiber can help you feel full longer.

Doctors also recommend balancing that breakfast with some fruit on the side.

What To Avoid

The foods doctors say you shouldn’t eat all the time include highly processed foods or ones high in saturated fat.

That means you should skip the sugary cereals, donuts, and danishes and back off the bacon.

Those may be tasty foods buts they won’t give you the energy or fuel you need to power through your day.