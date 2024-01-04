SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chief medical officer for WellNow Urgent Care says “The ball is really in their court” when asked about the status of negotiations with Excellus over what the insurance company is willing to reimburse for care.

The weeks-long dispute hit a climax on Jan. 1 when WellNow stopped accepting Excellus in its 20+ offices around Central New York, forcing patients to pay out-of-network costs.

“We have a very reasonable ask with Excellus,” said Dr. Robert Biernbaum, “… to reimburse us what they already are reimbursing us. In Western New York and Buffalo, Excellus is reimbursing us as an urgent care and at rates as an urgent care. While in Rochester, Syracuse, Utica region, they are not reimbursing us as an urgent care.”

Dr. Biernbaum admits his offices are hearing from confused patients.

In its response, a spokesperson for Excellus did not answer NewsChannel 9’s questions about when it might restart negotiations or why reimbursement rates are different between Buffalo and Syracuse.

The spokesperson wrote: “It was WellNow Urgent Care’s decision to leave our provider network on Jan. 1, 2024. While we’re disappointed by their decision, our focus now is on assisting our members with questions they may have around plan coverage and options for care.”

The response included a memo for members about where to find care without WellNow as an option.

Dr. Digant Nanavati, a longtime primary care physician at Brighton Medical Associates and Family Care Medical Group and president of the Onondaga County Medical Society, said everyone should have a primary care provider.

He says that doctors should be the first call when non-emergency medical care is needed and might offer extended office hours or telehealth virtual care as a substitute for the non-traditional work hours that urgent cares offer.