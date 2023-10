SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that doctors are seeing most commonly in their offices.

Liverpool

Strep throat

Colds

Ramping up vaccines for RSV, flu and covid

Syracuse

Strep throat

Coughs

Pulaski

Stomach bug

Allergies and asthma

COVID-19

Your own doctor can give you the best advice on how to deal with these illnesses.