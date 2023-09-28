SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the most popular complaints to the Your Stories team has been about St. Joseph’s Health no longer taking UnitedHealthcare.

You may have been one of the many to get a letter in the mail over the summer, saying St. Joe’s is out of network as of July 1.

One of those people was Gina Segreti.

“It was very hard because all of my doctors are through St. Joe’s and I go there on a regular basis.” Gina Segreti

Segreti has autism. So, change is an added obstacle. Like many people, paying out of pocket is not an option, and finding new doctors is daunting. She’s found a lot of places are not taking new patients.

“It’s been hard for me to kind of cope and deal with it because I built relationships with my doctors and I really appreciated them,” Segreti said.

She’s not the only one.

When NewsChannel 9 put up a post on Facebook looking for your feedback, it was flooded with frustrations.

They’re shared by the hospital.

We’re here to take care of our patients, we want to be part of this community, we want to help the people who are here who need our care, but we need to do it at a fair rate so that we can continue to do those services and provide those services for the patients who really need them. Dr. Philip Falcone, Chief Medical Officer

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Falcone tells NewsChannel 9 that the biggest thing the two companies haven’t been able to agree on is how much UnitedHealthcare will reimburse the hospital.

“We’re not asking for the moon we’re just asking to be able to cover the costs that it takes to do the care that we provide,” he said. “Everything we do costs more and more every year and unless we get reimbursed appropriately, we can’t reinvest and therefore, not able to provide the care we want.”

Falcone says the two companies are still in negotiations and he’s hopeful they’ll reach an agreement soon.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to UnitedHealthcare as well.

Here is a statement from a company spokesperson:

“Both organizations are engaged in active, good-faith negotiation with the goal of renewing our relationship. We continue to make progress and hope to be able to announce a new agreement that restores network access to St. Joseph’s Health in the near future.”