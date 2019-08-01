‘Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms’ baby shower celebrates motherhood on Aug 22nd

CARTHAGE, NY — Carthage Area Hospital invites expectant mothers and spouses who are planning a family to its annual “Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms” Baby Shower on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s main campus courtyard, 1001 West Street, Carthage. The media is also welcome to attend for a presentation of Carthage Area Hospital’s Healthgrades 5-star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award. This is the second year in a row the hospital has received this distinction.

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in labor and delivery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for virtually every hospital in each of the 15 states that provide all-payer state data for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that the variation in hospital performance makes a significant difference in terms of clinical outcomes:

● From 2015 to 2017, if all hospitals included in the analysis performed similarly to those that received the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 105,690 patients1.

● From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award had, on average, a 39.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award1.

In addition to being recognized with the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award for the second year in a row (2018-2019), Carthage Area Hospital is also recognized as a Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for the 3rd year in a row (2017-2019), and a Five-Star Recipient for CSection Delivery in 2019.