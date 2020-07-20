Hearing for Buffalo officers charged with assaulting protester rescheduled for August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The court hearing for two Buffalo police officers charged with assaulting a 75-year-old protester has been rescheduled for August.
Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with second-degree assault for allegedly shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground outside City Hall on June 4, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk when he fell.
Gugino, who was participating in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, was treated for a head injury, loss of consciousness, and bleeding from the right ear, and was hospitalized.
Both Torgalski and McCabe were suspended with pay, after which all 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit.
